Defendant committed incest with his 7-year-old foster daughter – IPO tells court

By Joy Kaka

An Investigating Officer, Geoffery Okwuigwe, told an FCT High Court, Kubwa that a 63-year-old man, Alhaji Danladi Sule committed incest with his seven-year-old foster daughter.

Okwuigwe, a senior intelligence officer with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in persons (NAPTIP), made this known while being cross examined by the defence counsel, Usman Nuhu.

NAPTIP charged Sule with three counts bordering on incest, which he pleaded not guilty to.

During cross-examination, the defence counsel asked Okwuigwe if the word lick meant to move the tongue over the surface of something in other to eat it, make it wet or clean it.The defence counsel read a paragraph of the medical report of the victim which stated that there were no sign of tears or bruises at the time of examination.Nuhu also asked if the witness was in the position to decide if the alleged act affected the victim psychologically.The witness answered saying that he was not a doctor and does not know.Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, however, adjourned the matter until March 9 for continuation of cross-examination.Ogbonnaya however ordered that the victim who is in the defendant’s custody, be released to the NAPTIP to profile her before her testimony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had earlier given the same order on Feb. 3, for the victim to be released to NAPTIP before March 7 which was disobeyed.

The Prosecution Counsel, Rose Ibekwe, alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted his seven-year-old foster daughter in 2020.

The offence, she said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 1(2), 5 (1)of the Violence Against Persons Prohibitions Act, 2015. (NAN)

