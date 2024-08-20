Defence Ministry to review 177 unsettled guards’ compensation

By Deborah Coker

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has promised to review the records of unsettled compensation claims for the 177 Guards Battalion in Keffi.

Dr Ibrahim Kana, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, made the promise on Monday in Abuja when he received the Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council, Mr Muhammad Shehu, and other council members in his office.’

This is contained in a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry.

Kana noted that requests for payment must be based on available relevant records and encouraged the delegation to consider the benefits of the barracks to the community in terms of development, security, and other ancillary benefits.

“Regarding the unsettled compensation claims for the 177 Guards Battalion in Keffi, I promise we will review the records at the ministry before taking any decision.”

The Permanent Secretary also assured the delegation and Nigeria at large of the Federal Government’s continued support in the areas of security and provision of essential services.

He commended the delegation for their congratulatory visit and promised to critically and objectively consider their demands.

Earlier, Shehu congratulated Kana on his appointment as Permanent Secretary since 2021.

He lauded his performance and commitment to duty, as well as the military and other security agencies’ swift responses in addressing insecurity threats in Nasarawa State.(NAN)