Defence Ministry to partner with NIPSS on insecurity

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has said that the Ministry of Defence is ready to partner with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Badaru stated this when he received Executives of the National Institute led by the Director General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo in Ship House, Abuja.

He said,”there was the need for the adoption of research results carried out by the institution over time to mitigate security threats and promote peace and stability in the region.”

While addressing the delegation, the Minister stated that something is being done to enhance the security situation in the country noting that the Institute is an apparatus of change for the development of the nation.

Speaking further, Badaru said that the report of the security summit held recently by the Northern Group would be sent to the Institute for further studies and analysis.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening security architecture through research results.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni said that the reform of the Ministry of Defence and its Agencies is to bring cohesion as well as allow for prompt discharge of constitutional responsibilities of the Armed Forces.

He further said that the Ministry’s organization is being restructured to allow for Military-Civilian interaction which will further enhance cohesion between the Military and the civilians as obtained in some countries.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Omotayo said that the purpose of the visit was to solicit the support of the Ministry in the areas of security, infrastructure as well as deployment of Directing Staff to the Institute.

He congratulated Badaru on his appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He said the Institute was proud to have its members achieve such a great feat.

