Defence Ministry to collaborate with interior to fight internal security

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, CON mni has said that the Ministry of Defence will collaborate with the Ministry of Interior to fight internal insecurity.

Badaru disclosed this when he received the Minister of Interior on a courtesy visit to Ship House Abuja on Tuesday, 14th November 2023.

According to him, the Ministry has recorded successes in the fight against insecurity and is ready to work with the Ministry of Interior to rid the country of its security challenges.

“The Ministry is ever ready to work with your Ministry in solving the security challenges bedeviling our country, we will succeed if we work with you and you will succeed if you work with us,” he said.

The Minister directed that a technical committee be set up between the two Ministries to forge ahead on areas of collaboration in tackling the security challenges in the country.

Earlier, the Minister of Interior Hon. Olubumi Tunji Ojo said that there is a need for the Ministry of Interior to synergize with the Ministry of Defence to combat internal security in Nigeria.

He noted that the reality on ground is not the same as in 15 years ago. “To curb the current security situation on ground now, we have to come together like never before and device means of tackling insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

He also explained that securing our land, sea and air boarders would enhance our nation’s security and that: “A country with a save boarder is a save nation. If you cannot secure your boarders, you cannot secure your nation,” he said.

“My plea is for the Ministry of Defence to know that the Agencies in the Ministry of Interior are very key to internal security. We need to work together,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni while expressing his welcome address noted that the 8 Point Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu calls for synergy amongst the Ministers and Ministries to deliver on the mandates of this administration.

He noted that the two Ministries can work together harmoniously to the benefit of Nigerians.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

