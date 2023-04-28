Defence Ministry presents N2.6bn bank drafts to families of 804 deceased officers, men

By Deborah Coker

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Friday presented cheques totaling N2,597,744,287.00 to families of 804 deceased officers and men of the Armed Forces.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that presentation, which was done in Abuja, was under the 2021/2022 Group Life Assurance Scheme of the Armed Forces.

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, in his remarks after the presentation of the bank drafts to the beneficiaries, urged them to utilise the money judiciously.

Magashi said that though the money was not much, but it could provide them with some level of comfort.

“I believe these cheques will help in ensuring and provide you with some level of comfort.

“We as a ministry and government will continue to provide you with comfort, because we cherished the services rendered by our deceased men and officers.

“We are not happy with their deaths, but happy they died in service to the nation, and we believe they have done the country proud.

“So this presentation is a step in the right direction, and I urge you to utilise the money judiciously to provide some comfort for yourselves and the children left behind “, the minister said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the NAN commended the Federal Government and the ministry for the concern shown.

They added that the money will go a long way in alleviating the hardship the sudden and untimely demise of their breadwinners loved ones had foisted on them.

They urged the Federal Government to continue with the good works.

Meanwhile the NAN, reports that next of kin of 644 deceased Army Officers and men, next of kin of 70 deceased Nigerian Navy officers and men and next of kin of 90 deceased officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force were presented with drafts. (NAN)