Defence ministry inaugurates strategic plan team

By Deborah Coker

The Ministry of Defence has inaugurated a nine-member Strategic Planning Team to drive the digitisation of its services and institutionalise the Federal Civil Service Strategic Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee has members drawn from the core departments of the ministry and was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kana, at a retreat.

According to Kana, the inauguration of the committee followed the directive by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, to develop the ministry’s strategic plan that would help in achieving its peculiar mandate.

Kana, represented by Ms Suzan Ochida, a Director in the ministry, said that the plan would help draw strategic objectives, appraise and review performances and results.

“This retreat is therefore intended as a variable platform to harness contributions, trends, experiences, and development that will culminate in the production of a policy document.

“This will be in line with world best practices that will stand the best of time in alliance with the vision, mission and mandate of the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Mr Olusa Dada, Director, Planning Research and Statistics, urged the participants to come up with innovative ideas that would galvanise the actualisation of the ministry’s mandate in line with FCSSIP 25.

According to him, the strategic plan is aimed at breaking away from the old practices to a new paradigm of a productive world-class civil service, to accelerate national growth and development.(NAN)

