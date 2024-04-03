Defence ministry inaugurates committee to review Veterans Federation bill

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, on Wednesday, inaugurated a 10-member committee to review the proposed Veterans Federation of Nigeria Bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee’s primary objective is to propose necessary amendments to the bill that is expected replace the Nigerian Legion Act, Cap N119 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The committee is also expected to deliberate and consult widely to ensure that the proposed Veterans Federation of Nigeria Bill adequately addressed the pressing issues facing Nigerian veterans.

Addressing the committee shortly after the inauguration at the Defence headquarters, Kana charged members to diligently review the proposed bill.

He also charged them to proffer immediate solutions to enhance the welfare and livelihoods of Nigerian veterans.

He emphasised the need to ensure that the proposed legislation aligns with the evolving needs and aspirations of nation’s esteemed veterans.

“Our veterans have selflessly served our nation with honour and distinction. It is imperative that we prioritise their well-being and address their concerns through effective legislation.

“I urge the committee members to work tirelessly towards developing a comprehensive bill that will significantly improve the lives of our veterans,” Kana said.

NAN reports that the permanent secretary of the ministry will serve as the chairman of the committee, while Dr Jude Alozie, Director, Veteran Affairs Department, will serve the secretary.

Retired Maj.- Gen. A.M. Jibril, National Chairman, Nigerian Legion and Mrs Olu Mustapha, Director Joint Services Department, Ministry of Defence, are among those that were present at the inauguration. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker