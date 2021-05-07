The Ministry of Defence on Friday reassured Defence Industrial Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) of adequate funding for research and development of weapons needed to tackle insecurity in the country.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Musa Istifanus gave the assurance during a summit in Kaduna on Friday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit has the theme: ‘Re-Engineering DICON Toward Meeting National and Defence Needs’.



Istifanus urged DICON management to remain focused, committed and patriotic, especially in developing synergy to get Nigeria out of the menace of insecurity.



According to him, the Nigerian government has spent over one billion dollars in acquiring weapons for the war on insecurity.



“Some ignorant people say they have not seen any weapon, I know where the weapons are, they are yet to come,” he said.



“We spent 496 million dollars, paid to the American Government, it’s getting to three years now, the Super Tucanoes are yet to arrive. Last week, we received an email that it will come by July 21.”



He urged DICON to focus on its four point agenda which he said would be the basis of their success.



“Manpower development which is identified as one of the key points which encompasses training, is key to the success of DICON, especially where you will want to use research and development to chart the course of your success,”he said.



He said the federal government looked forward to seeing DICON become a highly productive and profitable military complex, meeting Nigeria’s desire of self-reliance and self-sufficiency in defence and security needs.



Earlier, the Director General of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Moses Uzoh said the vision of the corporation was to meet the material requirements of the armed forces and other security agencies.



“As well as foreign policy needs through improved production, collaboration and commitment to international best practices.”



Uzoh said DICON has made concerted efforts to achieve its objectives, especially as it relates to the establishment of a Military Industrial Complex in Nigeria.



He said that presently, DICON has a Special Equipment Factory, a Garment Factory, Primer Cap Factory, an Explosive Company, Command Engineering Depot and the

DICON Ordnance factory for the production of small arms and ammunition.



He assured that DICON would excel if given the needed support and encouragement by all stakeholders.



“DICON will rise to the occasion by producing defence equipment that will serve as force multiplier in combating emerging security challenges in the country,” Uzor assured.



The DG said they would be guided by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for the urgent establishment of a Military Industrial Complex.



He said that the complex would produce weapons and other equipment for the military and other security agencies, thereby reducing reliance on reluctant

foreign suppliers.



According to him, the contemporary security challenges has made it more compelling for the corporation to key into Government Executive Order Five on local content development.



“In order to achieve this, the corporation will consolidate, build and improve on the various efforts made in the areas of equipment production leveraging robust research and development.



“I have crafted my vision for DICON as, accelerate national self-reliance in defence production, leveraging the expertise of local and international partners.



“I have articulated a four -point agenda to drive it, which includes, recalibration of DICON for improved financial sustainability, improved equipment and infrastructure management to support national and regional defences.



“Targeted human capacity development and staff welfare for improved DICON and refocusing DICON R&D and innovations to combat emerging and re-emerging national and regional security challenges.”



He said the four point agenda would be analysed by four syndicates during the summit to develop implementation strategies for the accomplishment of each agenda. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

