Defence Ministers, CDS Visit Front Line Troops, Convey President’s Appreciation

The Ministers of Defence (HMOD) His Execellency, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabjn Musa today, visited front line troops in the North East.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministers of Defence (HMOD) His Execellency, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabjn Musa today, visited front line troops in the North East.

The HMoD while speaking at the Borno State Government House, said the purpose of the visit was to access the security situations in the state and to also rub minds with the State Governor on the way forward.

Alhaji Badaru also assured the people of Borno state of the commitment of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to address all related security issues in the state and the nation in general.

The Borno State Goverenor, Professor Babagana Zulum in his response thanked the Ministers of Defence and the CDS for the visit, while assuring them of the state continous support to the Federal Government and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in particular so that security challenges in the state can be addressed.

He pleaded for more support to Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in terms of additional manpower and platforms.

Governor Zulum also spoke on the need to clear Lake Chade so that it can be utilized to actualise the President Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, the Hon ministers and CDS were also at Headquarters of the Theatre Command of OPHK were they received briefing from the outgoing Theatre Commander Mqj Gen Waidu Shaibu on the operational activities, achievements, and challenges of the Theatre Command.

The CDS who spoke on behalf of the ministers, thanked officers and men of OPHK while charging them to do more in order to address the lingering security challeges confronting the North East.

In a related development, the HMOD addressed troops at 212 Battalion Maiduguri. He further conveyed the appreciation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and assured them of the administration’s desire to ensure all their operational needs were provided.