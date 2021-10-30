Defence minister visits Op Hadin Kai, pledges more equipment, logistics

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has assured troops of Joint Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), of government’s commitment to supply them with more equipment and logistics for efficiency.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that Magashi gave assurance at the and assessment visit to Headquarters Theatre Command in Maiduguri, on Friday.

Minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari had continued to provide requisite logistics support to prosecute war against insurgency in the North East.

“We are fully committed to providing all necessary resources, to enable do your job professionally to best of your ability. We have all seen your commitment and we are proud of you”, Magashi said.

He expressed optimism that success was near, saying that insurgency would be brought to an end with sustained determination and commitment, while commending overall performance of Nigerian military in counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

minister was accompanied by the of Defence Staff ( CDS), Service Chiefs and the of Defence Intelligence (CDI) on the visit.

He disclosed that the visit to the theatre was to jointly assess ongoing operations and facilitate the progress of other operations across the country for security, peace and development.

The Minister also inaugurated a set of twin buildings, newly constructed as transit accommodation for officers of the headquarters of OPHK. (NAN)

