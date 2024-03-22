Defence minister tasks troops to be proactive in responding to security threats

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar has tasked troops of the Nigerian Army to respond proactively to security threats in the country.

Abubakar gave the charged on Friday while addressing officers and men of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Bukavu Barracks, Kano.

The minister enjoined the troops to be vigilant, hardworking and maintain high standards of discipline.

He said the Federal Government was making tremendous efforts to deploy technologies in combating security challenges bedeviling the country particularly banditry and insurgency.

According to him, the technology will help the troops of the Nigerian Army to monitor the movement of criminal elements, to face the full action of the troops before targeting any place.

The minister said the visit would avail him opportunity to get briefs on the current operations and successes recorded in the Brigade area of operations.

Abubakar, who expressed appreciation for the relative peace in the area 3 Brigade, enjoined the solders to be vigilant while the federal government was doing a lot to improve the situation.

Also speaking, Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq, Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, thanked the minister on behalf of the officers and soldiers for the visit.

He said the visit was a mark of closer working relationship between the brigade and ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister also inspected facilities, met with officials of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association as well as observed Juma’at prayer at the barracks mosque. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani