Defence minister tasks service chiefs on joint training of short service courses

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Minister of Defence, Retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has tasked the service chiefs to sustain the joint training of all Short Service Courses across the three services to address the issue of inter-service rivalry.

He made the charge at the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) combined Passing Out Parade ( POP) and commissioning of 337 specialists’ officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The commissioned officers trained at the NDA, were of the Army Direct Short Service Course 26 and Direct Regular Course 30 of the Nigerian Airforce.

The specialists’ officers who included engineers, nurses, lawyers, among others, comprised 200 of the Nigerian Army and 137 of the Nigerian Airforce.

Magashi, who was the Reviewing Officer of the POP, noted that the successes against adversaries being recorded by the Armed Forces could be attributed to enhanced synergy among the services.

He said that through the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces had been repositioned to better face contemporary security challenges.

He said it was achieved through thoughtful acquisition of requisite equipment and platforms which had improved the capabilities of the Armed Forces and greatly enhanced the morale and fighting spirit of troops.

To the officers, Magashi said the responsibility of leading and inspiring the soldiers, airmen and women of their respective services would be bestowed on them and require tough decision in the face of confronting adversaries.

“In all circumstances, you must not do anything that is illegal, immoral or unethical, you must always believe in your abilities as you discharge your constitutional duty to our dear country Nigeria,” he said.

The minister tasked the officers on the need to apply their knowledge and skills in various fields of specialisations to support the combat forces in achieving their assigned missions.

“You will need to learn fast and adapt quickly to the ever-changing operational environment,” he added.

Magashi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards improving national security and ensuring sustainable development in Nigeria.

The minister therefore urged Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces in their collective efforts to rid the nation of all forms of insecurity from home and abroad.

He commended the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for intensifying the tempo of operations in the various theatres of operations which according to him, resulted in significant operational gains being witnessed in the country.

He also commended the Commandant, staff and instructors of the NDA for working selflessly in training and preparing the cadets for commissioning into the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force.(NAN)