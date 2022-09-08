Defence Minister tasks Armed Forces on patriotic service to nation

By Deborah Coker

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has tasked members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to remain focused in their patriotic service to the nation.

Magashi gave the charge during a courtesy call on him by the executives and members of the 39th Regular Course, Nigeria Defence Academy, ahead of their 35th anniversary celebration.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, by Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity.

Magashi said it was important for the military to remain focused so as to stamp out all threats to national peace and security.

He expressed joy that those he mentored at the academy have attained the enviable ranks of Major Generals, Rear Admirals and Air Vice Marshals

.

The defence minister recalled that as their Cadet Brigade Commander in their formative stage of military career in NDA, he saw in them courage, carriage and confidence, as well as potential generals.

He congratulated them on the 35th anniversary celebration and charged them to continue to raise the bar of excellence in service to the nation, especially the onerous task of combating national security challenges.

Magashi expressed joy that 73 of the members of NDA Course 39 were hanging their full ranks of generals.

He however expressed sadness that 28 of their members had answered the final call and prayed God to strengthen the families they left behind.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, President of NDA 39th Regular Course, described the minister as a God sent mentor and messiah who significantly shaped their military careers.

Undiandeye said it was in recognition of the role played by the minister from their formative years to now, that they decided to honour him in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the set.

He intimated the minister of the line up of programmes for the celebration, which include unveiling of modern medical research laboratories at the military hospitals in Kaduna and Lagos.

He also said there would be visitations to families of their members who died and a reunion dinner. (NAN)

