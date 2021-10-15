Defence Minister sets up committee on veterans’ foundation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) says the pending Debarment Allowance and other related welfare benefits for the serving and retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces are receiving actionable attentions at the appropriate quarters.

General Magashi made this known at a Media briefing for the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Army War College, Abuja.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the series of activities lined up for the ceremony are hitch free.

The Defence Minister outlined the activities for the 2022 AFRD to include Emblem Launch and Appeal Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari on 20th, October next week at the State House.

Others include Nigerian Legion Humanitarian Day, Religeous Services and Wreath – Laying Ceremony by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria at the Cenotaph to climax the ceremony on 15th January, 2022.

General Magashi also highlighted some achievements of the Ministry of Defence under his watch to include prompt payment of Pension and Gratuities, the establishments of the Nigerian Veterans Foundation, Skills Acquisition Centre and Agro -development Support Programmes.

Others include empowerment of the Defence Health Maintenance Limited, DHML to provide quality health Insurance Service for Vetarans, Widows and dependants of the fallen heroes.

While assuring the Veterans of government’s genuine packages for their well-being, he appealed to all Nigerians to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in their various campaigns to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Minister who fielded questions from journalists also had personal interactions with some Widows of the fallen heroes to reassure them that the sacrifices of their husbands will never be in vain.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration on 15th January of every year is in commemoration of the end of the Nigerian Civil war on 15th January 1970 and to celebrate the nation’s living and fallen heroes of the World Wars 1 & 11 as well as those who paid the supreme price in line of duty in Counter – insurgency and Counter – terrorism operations.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...