Defence Minister reiterates FG’s commitment to tackling insecurity

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Bashir Magashi, says the Federal Government is committed to ending insecurity in the country.

The minister stated this on Saturday in Kano during the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Day at the ongoing 43rd Kano International Trade Fair.

Magashi said that the security challenges facing the country were surmountable, adding that the government would continue to support security agencies to succeed.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria are today, more than ever before, combat ready, more equipped. focussed, committed, well trained and motivated to tackle any adverse situation with great measure of success.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari has helped the defence ministry to re- equip, re-kit, re- focus, re-energise and motivate every sector of the Armed Services to attain optimum operational results.

According to him, the ministry have also provided high level training for personnel based on partnership agreements with several countries, including UK, Germany, Greece, Russia, Pakistan, Turkey and Belarus.

He said that the Armed Forces also continuously intensify manpower intake into the Services to meet the current demand in the fight against terrorism.

Magashi added that positive measures had also been put in place to change the narrative for enhanced operational and administrative efficiency of the ministry.

“There is now an improved inter-service operational synergy and collaboration in Joint Operational Environment with other security agencies which has denied adversaries of cohesive and coordinated attacks and freedom of action.

“Several positive strides have also been achieved at the Ministry of Defence this time around in the areas of Defence Production.

“The Defence Industries Corporation has today attained new enviable levels of production capabilities by producing first indigenous Combat Vehicles and has established Military and Para Military Clothing and Accessories Factory in partnership with other friendly countries.

“Today, members of our Armed Services are reasonably motivated, the result is there for all to see with terror merchants now being thoroughly dealt with as the President Buhari administration is resolved in restoring total peace and security to Nigeria,” he added.

The minister commended Kano State Government for the support and donation of land which enabled the establishment of the Nigerian Naval Training College Dawakin Tofa and the Nigerian Army Recruitment and Training Centre at the Falgore Game Reserve.

He also commended the Interim Management Committee of the Chamber for organizing trade fair.(NAN)