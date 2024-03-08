Defence minister pledges priority to armed forces welfare

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has pledged to give more priority to the welfare of armed forces personnel to boost their morale.

A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, said that Badaru made the pledge when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, on oversight function.

”The ministry will do everything within its power to ensure that the Armed Forces welfare and entitlements are adequately given at the right time.

“This will serve as a motivating factor for them in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country,” he said.

The minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s determination to eliminate terrorism, banditry and insurgency in the country and solicited for more support from the National Assembly.

According to him, the Nigerian military has recorded tremendous successes in the fight against insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, oil theft and terrorism.

Badaru commended the NASS for the harmonious working relationship with the ministry as exemplified by the visit, adding that the modest achievements recorded would not have been possible without their cooperation.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, presented the achievements and challenges of the ministry to the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Babajimi Benson said that the purpose of the visit was to identify areas of challenges in order to assist the ministry in tackling them. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker