Defence Minister inaugurates artificial limbs workshop in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, on Wednesday inaugurated Prosthetics and Orthotics workshop at the 44 Nigerian Army Refence Hospital Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop, which is for the production of artificial limbs, was built by German Government through the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG).

The minister, who was represented by Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Olajide Johnson, commended the German government for its support to Nigeria’s war against insurgency.

He recalled that the GTAG, a bilateral programme between Nigeria and Germany, had established a rehabilitation clinic and handed it over to Nigerian government in 2019.

“Within the short time of its operation and for the fact that the clinic is the only one of its kind with state-of -the-art medical equipment in Nigeria, it attracted an overwhelming patronage across the country,” he added.

The minister said that the GTAG initiated the expansion of the clinic to accommodate the prosthetic workshop to cater for the large turnout of patients.

“I, therefore, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, express our profound gratitude to the German government for these laudable projects.

“The Federal Government and particularly members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain grateful for your diverse support in supplying of medical equipment and provision of technical expertise through GTAG,”

He gave assurance that the facility would be judiciously utilized for the benefit of all Nigerians and humanity in general.

“I wish to also reassure you of our utmost desire to sustain this very important collaboration between our armed forces,” Magashi said.

Earlier, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Birgitt Ory, said the handover of the clinic and workshop was an important step in the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador was represented by Lt-Col Jens Gliemann of the German Technical Advisory Group.

According to her, the GTAG equipment aid programme is for selected countries in Africa, including Nigeria, to improve the operational capability of their armed forces.

“In Nigeria, the German government has invested around 20 million euros over the past five years as part of the equipment aid programme.

“Of this, around 2.8 million euros went to the rehabilitation center project in the 44 reference hospital Kaduna.”

She recalled that President Buhari made the request for the establishment of the centre in 2015 during the G7 Summit in Germany.

“The President had a very friendly and fruitful exchange of views with our former Chancellor Angela Merkel on bilateral relations, international security and measures to be taken against challenges in the region.”

The ambassador outlined several projects that were discussed in the German Parliament, some of which have been included in the equipment aid programme.

Ory said a training programme for Nigerian prosthetic technicians was initiated in 2020 at one of the largest manufacturers of artificial limbs in the world, the German company OTTOBOCK.

“They have received one year of training and have been certified by international standards; in September 2022, Nigeria will have three certified technicians,” she added.

The ambassador expressed delight that Nigeria has already started to produce prostheses.

“The first five patients have already received their new limbs and, in cooperation with the rehabilitation clinic, they will quickly learn to master their lives with this new medical aid.

“There is no denying that the partnership approach is beginning to bear fruit.

“We the Federal Republic of Germany, will further intensify this cooperation in the coming years and will closely support our Nigerian partner,” Ory said.

The Acting Commander, Medical Corps, Nigerian Army, Col. Idris Solebo, said the establishment of the workshop for production of artificial limbs for soldiers and civilians was very important.

“This local production of world class artificial limbs will facilitate our efforts at rehabilitation of combat amputees, thereby boosting the morale of the fighting force,” Solebo said.(NAN)

