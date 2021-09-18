Defence minister holds bilateral talks, harps on technology transfer

September 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Politics, Project, Security 0



The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, says Nigeria is consolidating on defence bilateral cooperation guarantee sustainable transfer of technologies.

This he said was support ongoing fight against security challenges bedeviling the country.

Magashi stated this when he hosted the High Commissioner of Pakistan,  retired Maj.-Gen Muhammad Azam, Turkish Ambassador designate, Hidayet Bayrakar and Indian Defence Scoping Delegation on Friday in Abuja.

The Special Assistant the minister on Media and Publicity, Mr Mohammad Abdulkadri, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said  the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Pakistan,  needed be consolidated on fast track transfer of technology to  Nigeria .

He said such technologies would serve as force multipliers for national territorial defence capabilities deal with insurgents and bandits in their enclaves.

According the minister, Nigeria will consolidate on  existing cooperation with other countries boost the defence capabilities of armed forces.

Ealier, the Pakistani envoy urged the minister visit Pakistan on working tours of some installations,  and arrays of modern technologies be explored for possible technological transfer Nigeria.

Azam pledged to  share  experience, and training in support of Nigeria,  deal with the lingering threats nation’s sovereignty by non state actors.

Also, the Turkish Ambassador Nigeria, Bayrakar assured the minister of cooperation strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

According the statement, the interface between Magashi and the delegation of Indian Defence Scoping led by retired Lt.-Gen. Vinod Khandere, has opened a new vista for  robust bilateral military cooperation between Nigeria and India. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,