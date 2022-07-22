Defence Minister flags off twin world class restructuring projects

…Moves to upgrade Defence health system, DICON to industrial complex

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has flagged – off Implimention of reform in the Armed Forces Healthcare delivery system.

General Magashi who conducted the ceremonial kick off for the Needs Assessment and Strategic Review Project and workshop on the reform at the Transcop Hilton Hotel Abuja said it is aimed at enlightening stakeholders before going to the field.

He said the Ministry under his watch has resolved to review and reversed the old order in the Armed Forces health system, identify gaps and reposition it towards meeting the world class standard.

The Defence Minister therefore set parameter for the comprehensive Needs Assessment by the consulting firm to cover facilities, dearth in medical personnel and equipment.

General Magashi said his vision is to put in place mechanism that will lead to the establishment of a World Class Military hospital akin to Walter Reed Military Hospital in the USA.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni with the aid of slide presentation gave the historical background of the strategic healthcare services by the Armed Forces before, during and post Covid pandemic to include free surgical services and medical raphsordy in various parts of the Country.

While appreciating the support of the US department of Defence to the country Dr Kana lauded the universal coverage areas and reach by the Military in supporting the Civilian populace and in disease surveillance such as Polio.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor said the reform will improve the emotional well being of the Military personnel and the Civil populace.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the representatives of the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jim Findley ,World Bank and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister has inaugurated a committe headed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni towards transforming DICON into Military Industrial Complex as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While expressing optimism that the committee will deliver on its mandate he gave terms of references to include review of the present status of DICON and the Committee is to suggest ways as well as other plans to transform it into a World Class Industrial Complex.

The committee Chairman Dr Kana thanked the Minister for finding them worthy to undertake the National assignment and assured him on behalf of members that the task will be accomplished as spelt out in the terms of reference.

