Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists

October 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Politics, Project 0



The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has said that the need to follow due process was responsible for the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists.

Magashi, who stated this on Friday, in Maiduguri, while fielding questions newsmen, added that there was a procedure that needed to be observed before such a declaration.

“We are not declaring them terrorists because there is a procedure for that.

“When the procedure is followed, they be classified as terrorists. We are waiting for the procedure to be completed,” Magashi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister, who was in Maiduguri with the of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and Service Chiefs on an visit of the fight against insurgency in the North east, expressed satisfaction with the successes so far recorded.

He said his team with the Theatre Commander and other component commanders to deliberate on the next phase of operations, adding that the meeting also identified problems that required urgent attention to enhance the operations. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,