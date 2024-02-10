Defence Minister attends ECOWAS security meeting

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has said that Nigeria is committed to regional security cooperation with other members of ECOWAS countries.

Badaru stated this during the Opening Ceremony of the Extraordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Ministerial Level in Abuja.

The Minister attended the event along with his fellow ministers from across the ECOWAS community to deliberate on pressing security matters affecting the region.

The purpose of the meeting was on the withdrawal of three members states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) namely; Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso which has generated concern across the region and posing security threats.

Representatives of member states under the leadership of the Commission’s Chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar came up with possible solutions for the pressing challenges facing members states, such as: climate change, violent extremism, migration, organized crimes among others.

The President of ECOWAS, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray said that this was the right time to come together as members of ECOWAS and solve our common problem.

Furthermore,Badaru emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing regional security challenges, saying that: “Nigeria remains committed to working hand in hand with our ECOWAS counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

The Minister’s active involvement in the ECOWAS Ministerial Level Session reflects Nigeria’s leadership role in promoting peace and security throughout West Africa. His unwavering dedication to advancing the ECOWAS security agenda sets a commendable example for regional cooperation and solidarity.

