Defence minister assures widows of fallen military personnel of govt. continuous support

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has assured military widows of continuous government support towards addressing their plights and making life meaningful for their families.

In a statement, signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mr Mohammad Abdulkadri, the minister gave the assurance at the maiden week and N50 million Fund launching for the secretariat of the Military Widows Association on Tuesday in Abuja.

Magashi, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Technical, Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (Rtd), said that government loves and respects the fallen heroes, the bread winner of their families who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

He commended the initiatives of the leadership of the association for creating a platform for members to speak with one voice on matters bordering on their welfare and the training of their children.

The minister, however, urged the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, Heads of Defence Institutions and well-meaning Nigerians to support the building of the secretariat.

According to him, when completed, the secretariat will serve as a bastion of empowerment for the acquisition of Skills for the soldiers wives and the less privileged.

Magashi also advised the leadership of the association to maintain probity and accountability in the management of the funds raised for the proposed project and avoid wasteful spending. (NAN)