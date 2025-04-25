Defence minister assures Borno of FG’s  support to tackle security threats

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru on Friday assured the Borno Government of the Federal Government increased military support

By Hamza Suleiman



The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru on Friday assured the Borno Government of the Federal Government increased military support to counter emerging security threats in North-east.

Badaru gave the assurance in Maiduguri during a courtesy visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum of alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and other top military commanders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high-level visit was on the directive of President Bola Tinubu to assess the situation on ground and determine the additional requirements of the security forces in terms of personnel and equipment.

“This powerful team from the defence sector is here, the Chief of Defence Staff himself, the two commanders, both outgoing and incoming, and representatives of all the service chiefs.

“We are here this morning, or this afternoon, Your Excellency, to engage our team here and find out what their requirements are, so as to stop the new trend of insecurity we have been seeing in Borno State and the North-east,” the minister said.

Badaru said President Tinubu had authorised the team to ensure that all necessary resources are provided to reverse the recent resurgence of attacks in the region.

“Ours is to find out what they need in terms of men and equipment. The President has given us the directive to make sure we provide everything required to stop this ugly tide.

“We know that Borno State has enjoyed relative peace for some time now due to your determination, and people have returned to their towns and villages to rebuild their lives,” he said.

The minister expressed concern that the recent developments were threatening those gains but reassured the governor of the federal government’s commitment to sustaining peace in the region.

“I want to assure you on behalf of the President that we will nip this in the bud and restore the peace that we have enjoyed in recent years,” Badaru said.

According to him, a daily situation report will be submitted to the President, and the military high command will maintain a strong focus on the North-east theatre of operations.

He also sought the governor’s guidance on improving military operations, noting Zulum’s vast experience and continued presence in the state.

“We are here to engage you and the state on what advice and guidance you might have for the Armed Forces.

“We believe your suggestions and ideas will help us further strengthen our strategies and tactics on how to end this insecurity,” the minister added.

Responding, Zulum thanked the delegation for the visit and expressed optimism that it would mark a turning point in addressing the region’s security challenges.

“I want to most sincerely thank you for this visit, and it is our sincere hope that this visit will change the security narrative in Borno State.

“A lot has been said about what is ongoing in Borno State, but insha’Allah (God willing) am optimistic that the security situation will be okay very soon.

“We have to be resilient enough and ensure that the successes that have so far been recorded will not diminish, insha’Allah,” Zulum said.

The governor pledged continued political support to the military in the fight against insurgency and lauded the Federal Government for its sustained commitment to Borno’s stability.

“I want to assure you that I will provide the necessary political aid and commitment needed to collaborate and support the Nigerian military with the duty of ending the insurgency.

“I also want to commend the Federal Government, the Ministry of Defence, and the service chiefs for all the support they have rendered to the government and good people of Borno State.”

Zulum specifically commended the outgoing Theatre Commander and the General Officer Commanding Sector 3 for their contributions to restoring peace.

He, however, raised concerns about limited military manpower, especially in managing the state’s forests and porous borders, and called for increased deployment of trained personnel to the region.

“Some of the problems we are facing in Borno State include limited manpower to manage our forests. Manpower is very essential.

“While I am aware of the constraints of the Nigerian Army, because you are everywhere North West, North Central, North East, even South I still believe the Army should look into the possibility of sending more trained manpower to the North East,” Zulum said.

He said the difference between various armed groups including Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandits, highlighting international support to the former and the strategic importance of the Sahel.

“There is a difference between ISWAP, Boko Haram, and bandits. ISWAP and Boko Haram are receiving international support. Looking at our forest borders and the many immigrants entering through the Sahel, this is a major problem.

“If the Sahel is not secured, the entire Nigeria will not be secured. So there is a need to fortify the security situation in the Sahel in order to end the crisis across the country,” he said.

Zulum also emphasised the need for continuous military operations to sustain gains and ensure lasting peace in the region.

“Military operations must be a continuous exercise,” he added. (NAN)www.nannews.ng