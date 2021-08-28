Defence Intelligence Agency didn’t order arrest of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja has said that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) did not order the arrest of retired Commodor Kunle Olawunmi for recently appearing on Channels Television programme.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr on Saturday.

He said,”The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to an online news publication by Sahara Reporters alleging that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) ordered the arrest of retired Cdre Kunle Olawunmi for recently appearing on Channels Television programme (Sunrise Daily).

“The Armed Forces may not want to join issues with Sahara Reporters for the scandalous and malicious publication insinuating that it’s Agency has ordered the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi (rtd) for sharing his views on matters of defence and national security.

“It is gratifying to state that the retired military officer who is on the military reserve list was only invited via SMS and voice by DIA to further furnish the AFN with relevant and pressing security information which he may be opportuned to have knowledge of as a Professor of Global Security Studies.

“The said proposed meeting between DIA and the retired senior Navy officer was intended to get credible tips on boosting the fight against terrorism/insurgency, banditry and sundry crimes. He was not asked to come along with his international passport. This in no way constitute any form of arrest speculated by Sahara Reporters.

“It is very sad that an online media like Sahara Reporters would capitalize on a proposed meeting between an agency and it’s stakeholder to paint the story in a manner intended to portray the military as draconic government agency acting in a crude manner.

“The general public should please note that the AFN is a professional entity that will continue to be responsive to all credible information that will promote peace and unity of our dear country.”

General Sawyerr recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has just completed his tour of the 6 Geo-Political Zones where he interacted with retired military officers with a view to rallying them to lend their support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“In this regard, I wish to use this medium to encourage the retired senior officer to come forward to give valuable information to the military authorities as a patriotic citizen who has served meritoriously in Nigerian Navy in various capacities before retirement,” he stressed.

