Defence Headquarters to hold Abuja military barracks sports championship

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is set to hold Abuja Military Barracks Youths Sports Championship (AMBYSC).

The Sports Championship scheduled to hold from 6 to 10 June 2022, is an initiative of the DHQ, which is set to gainfully occupy the youths in the military barracks within Abuja with sporting activities.

The initiative seeks to unlock the hidden talents and potentials of the barracks youths in sports thereby enabling them to deploy their abundant energies in productive ventures.

The Sports Championship is designed to capture youths within the age brackets of 10 to 25 years, which cuts across students of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.





The 2022 AMBYSC would have young athletes, male and female, competing in 4 sporting events namely Badminton, Basketball, Football and Volleyball. The games would hold in various military barracks in Abuja as follows:



a. Badminton – Mambilla Barracks Gymnasium.

b. Basketball – Mogadishu Cantonment Basketball Court.

c. Football – Mogadishu Cantonment Football Field.

d. Volleyball – Mogadishu Cantonment Volleyball Court.





The Championship will be declared open by the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor (NAM) during the Opening Ceremony at the Mogadishu Cantonment Football Field on Tuesday 7 June 2022 by 1400hrs (2:00pm).

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion include senior military officers in the Armed Forces, other security agencies, the barracks community and lovers of sports within Abuja metropolis. Accreditation and preliminary matches would commence on Saturday 4 June 2022 through Monday 6 June 2022.

