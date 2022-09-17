Defence Headquarters to hold 2022 Armed Forces Inter-Service Sports Competition

By. Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, has concluded preparations to hold the 2022 Armed Forces Inter-Service Sports Competition (2022 AFISSC).

A statement issued by the Director, Defence Information, DDI, Major General Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor said the competition will hold at the Mogadishu Cantonment Sports Complex form 18 – 23 September 2022.

He said,”The 2022 AFISSC is an initiative of the DHQ which is to afford the services the opportunity to compete and interact with one another in the spirit of sustaining the camaraderie that exists between the members of the Armed Forces, AFN.

“The 2022 AFISSC would have athletes both male and female from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Air force competing in 5 games namely; Basket Ball, Cross Country, Football, Taekwando and Volleyball.

“The competition will be declared open by the Honorable Minister of Youths and Sports , Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs , Inspector General of Police , Senior Military Officers, the barrack community and lovers of sports within Abuja metropolis.

“Accreditation as well as preliminary matches and games would commence on Sunday 18 September, 2022,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

