The Defence Headquarters says it will collaborate with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, on made-in-Nigeria warfare equipment, international security, defence technology transfer and other defence related research efforts.

Maj-Gen Victor Offiong disclosed the plan when he led a team from the Defense Headquarters on an evaluation visit to ABU in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday.

Offiong said the decision by the Defence Headquarters to collaborate with the university and other relevant research and development establishments was vital for exchange of ideas toward tackling the country’s security challenges.

He explained that the visit was essentially to streamline and harmonise the various research and developments with a view to saving cost, energy, as well as eliminate duplication.

He added that modern warfare was not all about strength and that visiting the university at this point in time would give the Nigerian military an edge in its fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

In his response, ABU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Danladi Ameh, thanked the military team for the visit.

He assured that the university was willing to collaborate with the Nigerian Military, in any area that would enhance their performance. (NAN)

