Defence Equipments: Badaru tours facilities in Kaduna

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that the new Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) bill signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would stimulate the economy thereby making Nigeria to be self reliance in the manufacturing of Military equipments and hardwares.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, CON,mni has said that the new Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) bill signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would stimulate the economy thereby making Nigeria to be self reliance in the manufacturing of Military equipments and hardwares.

The Minister stated this during a one-day working visit to DICON industrial complex in Kaduna.

The Minister who was conducted round DICON facilities by the Director-General of DICON, Maj Gen AE Edet, visited DICON Imperium Facility, DICON Primer Cap Factory in Kachia and the DICON Ordnance Factory amongst others in Kaduna State.

Badaru was satisfied with the level of work done on the factories visited and said that when the works are completed in conjunction with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON),Nigeria can now be a hub of defence equipments production nation.

“I am happy that many companies are showing interest in investing in the production of Military equipments in Nigeria. And I can confidently say that when all the factories under DICON are commissioned soon, we will be able to produce all our defence needs locally. I can say, so far, so good,” he said.

He commended Imperium DICON Complex, Proforce Nigeria Limited, EPAIL Ltd and a host of others for investing massively in local manufacturing of defence gadgets and equipments, which included bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets, guard booths and assembly of light Armoured Assault Vehicles.

The Director General of DICON, Major General AE Edet thanked President Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR for signing the DICON bill into law as well as the support from both Ministers of Defence saying that the new law would stop importation as all Nigeria needed would be produced locally.

He said that with the level of partnership with other indigenous companies, Nigeria would soon become a heavy supplier of defence gadgets and equipment not only to other African Countries but to the world at large.