Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls alleged N8 bn scam suit against CBN officials

The absence of defence counsel on Wednesday in a Federal High Court in Ibadan stalled the trial of three Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) staff and others over alleged N8billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendants, Kolawole Babalola, Muniru Olaniran and others still at large, before the court for alleged multiple charges bordering on conspiracy, forgery, stealing of mutilated currencies at the Ibadan office of the CBN.

At the resumed hearing, defence Counsel, Mr Olayinka Bolanle, informed the court that he recently took ill and cannot continue with the matter.

Bolanle consequently sought for an adjournment to enable him properly recuperate

Justice Nathaniel Ayo adjourned the suit until Thursday.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against them by the anti graft commission.

(NAN)

