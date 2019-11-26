Defence College participants understudy EFCC

Some participants of Course 28 of the National Defence College (NDC) on Tuesday embarked on a study tour of the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The tour, according to the leader of the NDC delegation, Air Cdre Titus Dauda, is part of the requirements of the policy and strategy course, tailored towards national security and development.

The visitors were received by the Secretary to the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukunlede, who represented the Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Dauda told his host that in line with the course objectives, the tour was meant to acquaint participants with the operations of relevant institutions such as the EFCC.

“We chose the EFCC because it is one of those strategic establishments that lead the fight against corruption.”

He said that when the fight against corruption is successful, a lot of national resources would be saved to achieve national development.

“And when there is national development, there would be national security. A lot of the security challenges we have today won’t be there,’’ he said.

Dauda explained that the tour was a nationwide exercise involving the 106 participants of the NDC Course 28.

According to him, the participants were divided into five teams to visit the commission’s offices and formations in Bauchi, Imo, Kaduna, Kwara and Zamfara.

Responding, Olukunlede described the NDC as a strategic institution that “brings out the best in its participants in the area of intellectual contribution to national security.’’

“Of course, there is a connection between corruption and insecurity. There is a probability where you have corruption, there will be insecurity. There’s a strong link.

“So, we as an anti-corruption agency and the military come together to partner in the area of national security, that would help the nation’s development.

“That is why we find it necessary to be part of this programme and send a participant to this particular course so that they can also learn from the national security perspective,’’ he said.

The NDC is the apex military training institution for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and civilian staff from strategic ministries, department and agencies. (NAN)