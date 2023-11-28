Defence College harps on efficient management skills to drive defence, security sector

The Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, says it is imperative for military officers to have the necessary capacity for efficient management of resources and projects to enhance national security.

Olotu said this at the opening of a 3-Day Project Management Course organised by the NDC consultancy unit for senior officers of the military and other security agencies, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said having the appropriate management capacity would save operational cost and drive the vision and mission of their various organisations.

According to him, the course will prepare the participants in the art and science of leading and directing project teams and delivery of excellent results.

“It is my considered opinion that knowledge and skill of project management have become invaluable in the face of scarce resources where the delivery of real value for money cannot be overlooked.

“And today, where we are all competing for various scarce resources which are becoming increasingly difficult to get, the importance of effective and efficient project management for the defence and security sector cannot be over emphasised.

“This is because it saves time and money, as well as ensuring that projects get delivered on time and with deliverables that produce the desired outcomes,” he added.

The Commandant, therefore, said that the training would equip the participants with the right knowledge, value and skills to better manage projects in their various services and organisations.

Olotu expressed confidence that the programme would leave the officers well polished to deliver more impactful project outcomes and achieve better productivity.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NDC Konsult Limited, Dr Chinedu Ude, said the course was organised to imbue the officers with the competence and knowledge to build and manage people, processes and environment.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

