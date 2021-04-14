By Chimezie Godfrey



The Commandant National Defence College (NDC) Nigeria, Rear Admiral OB Daji has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru’s leadership quality in piloting the affairs of the Nigerian Army.

He made the remark Tuesday 13 April 2021 during a courtesy call on the COAS at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The Commandant while congratulating the COAS on his well deserved appointment as the 21st COAS described his leadership skills as unique and exceptional which he said have led to huge successes recorded so far in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East and other security challenges in the country.

He said he was around to pay homage to the COAS and also to inform him of his recent assumption of duty as the Commandant of NDC.

According to him, it was pertinent that he did so considering that the COAS is member of the College Board.

The Commandant also used the opportunity to intimate the COAS on the plan to embark on a world tour to Africa, Europe, America and Asian countries.

The tour he said will broaden participant’s knowledge on other countries’ military and strategic command style with a view to boosting human capacity development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He equally invited the COAS to deliver Chief of Army Staff Paper to participants of NDC Course 29.

The COAS Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in his remarks congratulated the Commandant NDC on his appointment which he said comes with enormous responsibilities.

He added that he has been keeping abreast with the developmental strides in the College and assured the Commandant of his support and cooperation.

The Commandant was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Commandant, Major General AE Attu, College Provost Ambassador Dr Chijioke Wilcox Wigwe and some principal staff officers of the College.

The highpoint of the event was exchange of souvenirs and a group photograph.

