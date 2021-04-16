Defence Chief urges closer collaboration on intelligence

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor, has called more between the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the military and services leveraging the “robust database” of the NIS.

The NIS spokesman, Mr Sunday James said in a statement Friday that Irabor made the call when he a courtesy visit to the NIS headquarters in Abuja Thursday.

According to James, the defence chief spoke after a facility tour of the NIS Technology Building recently inaugurated by Muhammadu Buhari

He said if optimised the facility would be a game changer in joint security and counter- operations between the NIS and other relevant agencies in the country.

The CDS commended the Comptroller-General of NIS, (CG) Mr Babandede, his “visionary leadership”, and pledged his the service.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Jere Idris, who received Irabor behalf of the C-G, pledged the agency’s commitment to sharing with the military and services.

Idris noted that the NIS Technology Building had the capacity to serve the need of the country via the database of Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

According to him, the biodata and biometrics harvested in the NIS operational services are stored in the secure data hub of the Technology Building.

The facility, Idris added, was linked to all international airports, sea and land border frontiers, passport offices, INTERPOL platform and foreign missions where NIS officials are stationed as Immigration Attaches. (NAN)

