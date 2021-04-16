The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor, has called for more collaboration between the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the military and other security services leveraging on the “robust database” of the NIS.

The NIS spokesman, Mr Sunday James said in a statement on Friday that Irabor made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the NIS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

According to James, the defence chief spoke after a facility tour of the NIS Technology Building recently inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari

He said if optimised the facility would be a game changer in joint security and counter-terrorism operations between the NIS and other relevant agencies in the country.

The CDS commended the Comptroller-General of NIS, (CG) Mr Muhammad Babandede, for his “visionary leadership”, and pledged his support for the service.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Jere Idris, who received Irabor on behalf of the C-G, pledged the agency’s commitment to intelligence sharing with the military and other security services.

Idris noted that the NIS Technology Building had the capacity to serve the intelligence need of the country via the database of Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

According to him, the biodata and biometrics harvested in the NIS operational services are stored in the secure data hub of the Technology Building.

The facility, Idris added, was linked to all international airports, sea and land border frontiers, passport offices, INTERPOL platform and foreign missions where NIS officials are stationed as Immigration Attaches. (NAN)

