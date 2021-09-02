Defence chief tasks traditional rulers on peace building

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has advised traditional rulers in Plateau State to promote peaceful co-existence in domains.


Irabor gave the advice when he visited Rev. Ronku Aku, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe, Mr Johnson Magaji, the Ujah of Anaguta, in Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas of the state, respectively.


The CDS urged the traditional rulers to preach and promote the virtues of peace among subjects, adding that such a move would yield positive and meaningful development in the society.


He commended the roles played by traditional institutions ending insecurity in the state and urged them to do more for the greater of all.


am in Jos to see my officers and men in Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), who are working to promote peace Plateau and decided to areas recently affected by insecurity.


have to commiserate with you over the loss of your subjects and to also urge you to preach peaceful co-existence among the people.


want to plead that you to appeal to your subjects to be peaceful at all times because that is the only we can enhance meaningful development.


“Killings and reprisal attacks must stop because it is not the solution.


“But inculcating the spirit of love, tolerance and forgiveness will make the society better,” he said.


The CDS called on the traditional rulers to continue to support the armed forces and other security agencies ensuring lasting peace in the state.


He assured military would continue to be professional, just and fair to all while discharging its constitutional duties of safeguarding lives and property.


He promised that his men would go after the bad elements who are hellbent on instigating violence that usually leads to loss of lives and property in the state.


In separate responses, the traditional rulers thanked the Defence Chief for the and promised to work with the military to promote peace in domains.


They urged the CDS to deploy more security to flashpoints in chiefdoms to ensure the safety of people.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports CDS had met with Gov. Simon Lalong and other critical stakeholders and brainstormed on ways of fostering peaceful co-existence in the state. (NAN)

