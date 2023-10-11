Defence Chief: Governor Zulum makes our job extremely easy 

By Chimezie Godfrey





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his relentless support to the armed forces working to restore peace in Borno State.



The CDS also acknowledged that Governor Zulum’s commitment and proactive measures have significantly contributed to the successes achieved in the ongoing fight against terrorism.





General Musa made the commendation on Tuesday at the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Zulum.



“Your Excellency, this is a home coming. I have always looked forward to a day like this when I will come back home to Borno. You have made our work in Borno extremely easy. If every state is lucky enough to have a governor giving the kind of support to security agencies like Borno, I am sure the security problems would have been dealt with.” General Musa said.





He also said, “I want to say a very big thank you and also commend you for every support. You have shown what a true leader should be like, the sacrifices, the commitment and in everything that you do, you put the state before yourself.”



General Musa was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and some other top military officers from the Army, Navy and Airforce.





Responding, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum thanked the Chief of Defence Staff for the visit and also extended gratitude to the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifice and commitment while working in Borno.



Zulum noted that his administration will continue to give support to the military and all the security operatives working in the state towards restoring total peace and security.





“I want to promise you that the government of Borno State under my leadership will continue to support the Nigerian armed forces for them to carry out their mandate of restoring peace and stability in Borno State.”



Zulum also made a case for collaboration with the military to strengthen the resilience of the returning communities displaced by Boko Haram insurgents.



Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

