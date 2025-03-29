Defence Chief Felicitates With Tinubu on His 73rd Birthday

In a heartfelt message marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 73rd birthday, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, joined well-wishers in celebrating the Nigerian leader’s contributions to the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

On behalf of the Service Chiefs and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, General Musa extended congratulations to the President, acknowledging his “enormous sacrifice and uncommon commitment” towards building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

General Musa emphasized the positive impact of President Tinubu’s leadership, particularly in the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, economic sabotage, and other criminal activities. He credited the Armed Forces’ successes to the President’s “immense guidance and purposeful leadership,” which has contributed to a safer nation.

“We remain loyal and committed to your ideals and aspirations for a safer nation where citizens and their businesses will strive,” General Musa said. “As you celebrate, we are confident that the Almighty God will guide, protect, and provide you with sound health and additional wisdom to steer the ship.”

The Armed Forces also commended the President for his efforts in boosting troop morale through improved funding, incentives, and provision of equipment, essential for combating security challenges across the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff concluded his message by reiterating the Armed Forces’ pledge to continue supporting the President’s constitutional responsibilities and ensuring a peaceful and secure nation.