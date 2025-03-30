Defence Chief Condemns Killing of Hunters in Edo

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate killing of hunters while on transit in Edo State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The incident, which occurred on 28 March 2025, could have been avoided if the appropriate authorities were notified and involved in ascertaining the identity of the victims.

General Musa condoled with the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the families of those who lost their lives

The CDS also urged Nigerians not to take laws into their hands but always revert to constitutated authorities in matters that affect security. The Nigeria police, military, and other security agencies are well trained to handle such matters.

The Chief of Defence Staff assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will work closely with the police and other relavant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

He warned that all local hunters and vigilante groups should register with the police, DSS, AFN and any other agencies mandated by law to regulate the possession of fire arms, while calling on vigilante groups to always revert to police for appropriate action.

He also sue for calm and seek for citizens support to the AFN and other security agencies to continue to perform their constitutional duties with diligence.