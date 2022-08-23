Defence agreement: Minister advocates quick implementation of MoU with India

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi has demanded quick action towards implementing the bilateral military agreements between the governments of Nigeria and India.

Magashi made the call during a courtesy call by the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shriv Nuraleedharam in Abuja.

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister said that time was of essence towards achieving the desired and improved collaboration to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the areas of equipment.

He said more equipment were needed to aid the military in the ongoing fight against banditry, terrorism and piracy.

Magashi also called for more collaboration in the areas of capacity building, training and intelligence sharing between the two countries.

Earlier, the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharam thanked Magashi for his commitment to sustaining the age-long bilateral military partnership between the two countries.

Muraleedharam said the relationship between the two countries started since 1958, two years before Nigeria got her independence.

He assured the minister of quick impact and support to drive the mutual agreements between the two countries. (NAN)

