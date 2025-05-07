Defections to APC, reflection of good performance – Gov. Sule

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa says the defection of politicians from other parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a reflection of the performance of the party

By Salif Atojoko

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa says the defection of politicians from other parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a reflection of the performance of the party and that of President Bola Tinubu.

Sule said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“The president is carrying out a lot of reforms.

” We saw the first reforms in the area of the unification of the multiple foreign exchange rates.

“We saw another one in the removal of fuel subsidy. We have seen one now in the power sector.

” In fact, the one that interests me the most is that of skills acquisition and agriculture,” he said.

According to him, as a result of the reforms, people who are happy with what they are seeing are moving to the APC.

“So, I think the party is doing well, and for that reason, the president is also doing well.

” That is the reason people are joining the APC,”he added.

He dismissed fears that the country was heading toward a one-party state.

“Even in America, for instance, that has the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, you still have the Green Party and so many other political parties that you don’t hear about.

” So, the same thing with Nigeria.

“No matter what happens, there are people who are going to be in another party.

” Actually, we don’t even want Nigeria to be a one-party state. We just want to be the dominant party.

“We just want to be the winning party. We just want to be the party that can win 90 per cent of the votes.

” The other parties can win 10 per cent of the votes,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)