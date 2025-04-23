Defection: Wike hails Okowa, Gov. Oborevwori’s support for Tinubu 

By Philip Yatai

Abuja, April 23, 2025 (NAN) The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has lauded the immediate past governor of Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for expressing his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike gave the commendation in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okowa, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 election on Wednesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okowa decamped alongside Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and other PDP stalwarts in the state, collapsing the entire PDP structures in the state to the APC.

Wike described the development as another endorsement of the president’s good governance and commitment to the development of the country.

He called on other Nigerians, who were still sitting on the fence to throw in their support for Tinubu.

According to him, Okowa and Oborevwori open endorsement of Tinubu is a vindication of the position I took in 2023, which was based on the interest of a united Nigeria.

“I commend Okowa and Gov. Oborevwori for this heart-warming decision, which must have been informed by good governance and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the oneness and development of Nigeria.

“That is what I have always told people to come out and say, not to be running up and down when they have problems.

“They have come out at the right time to show support for Mr President so that the people of Niger Delta can benefit more from the government, and I commend them for it.

“I am particularly happy that what I saw before the 2023 presidential election, others are now seeing and are joining the “Renewed Hope train,” the minister said. (NAN