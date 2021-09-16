Defection: We can’t afford to have a one party state– Gbajabiamila

Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, says Nigeria cannot afford to have a one party state as Rep. Chisom Dike (PDP- Rivers) defects to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Dike on Thursday at plenary, announced his defection to the APC, citing division in the PDP.

The defection letter was however, read by the speaker to members.Gbajabiamila said the house had taken judicial notice of the division in the PDP, adding that on that note, Dike should be admitted to the APC.He called on the Clark of the house to as a matter of urgency, compile the number of members in each political party in the house.Meanwhile, Rep Osai Osai (PDP- Delta) had raised an objection to Dike’s defection, citing relevant law to back his claim.He said that a member defecting to another party was mandated by law to present valid reason for such defection, adding that the PDP remained united.

Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader, had earlier faulted the defection, stressing that the APC was harassing and luring opposition to join its fold.He said that despite the level of insecurity, unemployment, kidnapping and decay in infrastructure, the APC forced people to defect to the party.

Earlier, Rep. Alhassan Ado-Dogwa, Leader of the House, taunted the minority leader that more opposition would still join the APC.Gbajabiamila, however, said that it would be wrong to turn the country to a one party state. (NAN)

