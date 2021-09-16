Defection: We can’t afford to have a one party state– Gbajabiamila

 Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker,  House of Representatives, says Nigeria  cannot afford to have a one party state as Rep. Chisom Dike (PDP- Rivers) defects  to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Dike on Thursday at plenary,  announced his defection  to the APC,  citing division in the PDP.

The defection letter however, read by the speaker  to members.Gbajabiamila said  the house had taken judicial notice of the division in the PDP, adding that on that note,  Dike admitted to the APC.He called on the Clark of the house to as a matter of urgency,  compile the number of members in political party in the house.Meanwhile, Rep Osai Osai (PDP- Delta) had raised an objection to Dike’s defection, citing relevant law to his claim.He said that a  member defecting to another party was  mandated by law to present valid for such defection, adding that the PDP  remained united.


Rep.  Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader,  had earlier faulted the defection, stressing that the APC harassing and luring opposition to join   its fold.He said that despite the level of insecurity, unemployment, kidnapping and decay  in infrastructure, the APC forced  to defect to the party.

Earlier, Rep. Alhassan  Ado-Dogwa,  Leader of the House,  taunted the minority leader that more opposition would still join the APC.Gbajabiamila,  however,  said that it would wrong to turn the country to a one party state. (NAN)

