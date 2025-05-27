Defection: Wamakko receives Sokoto Traders Associations’ leaders into APC

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Sokoto State marks two years under Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko(APC-Sokoto Central) has received the leaders

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Sokoto State marks two years under Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko(APC-Sokoto Central) has received the leaders of the Sokoto State Traders Associations who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the party.

The delegation, led by Alhaji Chika Sarkin-Gishiri, the Chairman of the associations, was formally received by Wamakko at his residence in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude for the development, Wamakko assured the new APC members of equal treatment and full inclusion in party activities.

“There is no reason not to carry all the traders along. Now that you’ve agreed to work with the government, we believe a lot will be achieved,” Wamakko stated.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to completing the renovation of the burnt Sokoto Central Market, a major trading hub in the state.

He further disclosed plans by the state government to roll out significant financial support to boost businesses and enhance socio-economic growth.

Wamakko emphasised the transformation underway in Sokoto under Aliyu’s leadership, describing it as both visible and impactful.

He also addressed the ongoing water supply challenges in the state, assuring that the administration was set to boost the capacity of the State Water Board to ensure improved access to clean water.

In a pointed remark, Wamakko criticised the previous PDP-led administration for dismantling key water infrastructure, which he blamed for the current water shortages.

He nonetheless reassured the traders that more developmental projects would be unfolded, aiming to position Sokoto among the most progressive states in the country.

In his remarks, Sarkin-Gishiri described the defection as a major blow to the PDP in Sokoto, saying that many influential figures in the business community had now aligned with the APC.

He said the group’s decision was driven by a genuine desire to contribute to the state’s development and pledged their full support to the APC administration.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ladan Almustapha, former chairman of the association and current Chairman of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, commended Wamakko for his leadership and mentorship.

Almustapha confirmed that the association’s leadership had unanimously resolved to support the current government in building a more economically and politically formidable Sokoto State. (NAN)