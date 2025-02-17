Defection to APC beneficial to Zango/Jaba constituents — Rep

Rep. Amos Magaji (APC-Zango/Jaba) says the political decision of defection to the APC was deliberately aimed at bringing the most desired developments to the constituents.

Magaji, who represents Zango and Jaba Federal Constituency made this known at a media parley with the Southern Kaduna Journalists’ Forum (SKJF) to present his constituency’s scorecard.

The lawmaker, while speaking on his achievements in the past five years, stressed the need for more skills acquisition and empowerment across some critical sector to combat the challenges bedeviling his constituency and state.

According to him, the educational transformation in the constituency since had led to the building of at least one block of classroom in each of the 21 Wards there.

He said, ”Also, there is no ward that I have not sank a borehole and these are some of the achievements we have made that had never been executed before I came to office.

” I had sponsored a bill to establish a Ginger Institute, and another bill to seek for an amendment to establish a Root Crops Research Institute in the zone.”

Magaji said the essence was to bring about economic boost within the Senatorial District, which would directly or indirectly, would increase the state’s revenue.

On culture and tourism, he stated that he had also sponsored a bill to upgrade the status of the Nok Museum, which had already been passed into law.

Magaji said, ” The security challenges had reduced due to the quick response from security personnel as a result of our efforts to ensure adequate security for Zango/Jaba constituency.”

He further said that providing relief materials had brought succour to the communities hit by conflicts in the area.

“All through these years, I believe that trucks of food, over ten trailers of rice, grains had entered Southern Kaduna to respond to the crisis of the people in IDPs.

“I had also brought trucks of building materials with over five hundred motorbikes distributed to our people especially communities hit with communal crisis, ” Magaji said.

The lawmaker said that the Atyap community had received its fair share of crisis which had also disrupted infrastructural development, hence; the need to give much attention to them becomes paramount.

He said, “Whether you like it or not, Atyap has received its fair share of the crises in Nigeria, and this is the reason for giving much needed attention than Jaba Local Government.”

Magaji, however, said efforts were on to restore the lost glory ot Southern Kaduna as the leading producer of ginger.

He said, “This is through a bill to establish a Ginger Research Institute and another bill seeking for an amendment to establish a Root Crops Research Institute in the zone.” (NAN)