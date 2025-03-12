Defection threats Plots to distract President Tinubu – Group

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a Pan-African students movement, says recent defection threats by some members of the ruling All Progressive Congress

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a Pan-African students movement, says recent defection threats by some members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) are plots targeted at distracting President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, by the President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor.

Okereafor also said that the recent political development was aimed at getting political appointments through hand-twisting the President Tinubu-led progressive government.

”The attention of PSM Nigeria has been drawn to recent politica

l intrigues in the country. As progressives, we consider this moves and calls as mere plots to distract President Bola Tinubu, who have been working hard to fix all sectors of the country.

”Whether the recent political development is aimed at getting political appointments or any other remote considerations; it should be noted that such threats holds no water,” he said.

He expressed optimism that soon Nigerians would begin to heave sigh of relief, courtesy of the Tinubu led administration.

Okereafor also commended the Nigerian President for swiftly inaugurating the National Youth Conference planning committee.

He noted that the conference, which tends to bring together youth leaders across board in the country, would help youths who are the real future of the nation, to chat a positive way forward for the country.

”PSM also commend the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, for the progressive inclined steps taken to ensure absolute unity and tranquility among youth groups in the country,” he added. (NAN)