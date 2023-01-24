Defection galore as NNPP loses scores of members to PDP in Yobe

By Ahmed Abba

Scores of NNPP members in Yobe have abandoned the party for PDP, further complicating the party’s presidential ambition in the February poll.

Dr Babayo Liman, the NNPP North-East Zonal Secretary, announced the defection while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Damaturu.

“We are here to inform the general public and our teaming supporters of about 600,000 in the six North-Eastern states of our decision,” he said.

Liman said in Yobe, he was defecting “with about 170,000 supporters”.

“The party lacks structure and focus to address the problems of Nigerians,” he said.

He also said for over five months, the NNPP leadership could not resolve some internal crises.

“So, I decided to resign my appointment and join PDP in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

”As part of a tradition, when a leader defects from one political party to the other, he needs to inform his supporters of his decision.

“So I took it as my responsibility to go round the six North-Eastern states to inform supporters of my decision and position,” he said.

According to Liman, the 16 years of PDP administration in Nigeria has been a great success to all Nigerians.

He said insecurity was only in some parts on Nigeria, unlike under All Progressives Congress (APC) administration where it spreads across all parts of the country. (NAN)