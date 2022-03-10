Defection: Court fixes April 8 for adoption of final address in PDP’s suit against Matawalle

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed April 8 for adoption of final written addresses in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and others.



Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after parties in the suit confirmed joining issues with one another.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP is praying the court for an order removing Matawalle as governor over his defection from the party to All Progressives Congress (APC).



The party also asked the court to sack the senators, House of Representatives members and State House of Assembly’s members who decamped alongside the governor to APC.



Counsel for the PDP (plaintiff), Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, confirmed that all his processes had been filed and served on all the defendants.



Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who was the lawyer to the governor and 34 others, also spoke in the same vein.



Lawyers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).and APC which are defendants in the suit informed that they had also joined issues in the matter.



Justice Ekwo said that with completion of exchange of processes by parties, the stage was set for definite hearing of all pending motions along with the substantive matter.



He announced that all processes would be adopted on April 8 after which a date for judgment would be fixed.



The judge warned that any counsel who failed to be in court on adjourned date would have his papers deemed adopted.(NAN)

