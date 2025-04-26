Defection: Challenges in PDP will not advance development of Delta-Aniagwu

Delta Government has said that the challenges currently being faced by the PDP, particularly at the national, necessitated the decamping of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and others to the ruling APC.

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Delta Government has said that the challenges currently being faced by the PDP, particularly at the national, necessitated the decamping of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and others to the ruling APC.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu disclosed this, in a statement, on Saturday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that remaining in the PDP due to the challenges would not advance the development of Delta and its people.

He said, “The decision to leave the party was carefully and primarily taken to avoid leading the state and its citizens into a bleak future, similar to the experience of Zamfara State.

“You will recall that since 1999, when the current Republic began, the PDP has held sway in Delta and made significant inroads in the state.

“In Delta, the PDP was actually strong before our decision to move. So, it’s not a question of the PDP being weak in Delta that led to this development.

“I am very sure we have followed the developments at the national level of the party.

“The last straw was when the party’s governors met in Ibadan and decided not to collaborate or merge with anyone. Instead, they invited others to join the PDP.

“That decision did not come from a position of strength, especially given the issues affecting the party’s vital organs.

“You may also recall what happened to the APC in Zamfara in 2019, where all elected candidates were removed due to irregularities in the party’s nomination processes.

“With what is happening in the PDP, we believe the efforts to address these issues are not strong enough to prevent a similar situation in 2027.”

The commissioner also said that the defection to the APC was also driven by the desire to further strengthen the relationship and cooperation with the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu.

“The present administration has been fair in bringing development to Delta.

“I am discussing the situation as it affects us in Delta, other states may have different views, but we have evidence that the Tinubu administration is bringing projects to our state.

“The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has visited Delta twice to show support for our people. This development, along with issues in the PDP, led the party leaders in Delta to chart a new course.

“This was not just the governor’s decision, but a collective one.

“In a democracy, the majority view matters, and PDP leaders and stakeholders in Delta called on the political family to join the APC to advance the growth and development of our state.

“The people felt the PDP no longer offered a viable political future, and they did not want to fade into political irrelevance, hence the move,” he said.

Aniagwu advised critics, particularly the PDP leaders; Sen. Bukola Saraki and Chief Olabode George to refrain from commenting, especially when their past actions contributed to the fragmentation of the PDP.

According to him, you will recall that in 2023, some leaders openly opposed the party’s presidential candidate.

“Nonetheless, we ask them to be understanding because, ultimately, politics is local.

“This move is to ensure the continued progress and welfare of our people, which is why we are in politics in the first place.”

He appealed to party members to work together to ensure unity and electoral success both in the state and across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on April 23, Gov. Oborevwori, his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire state PDP structure defected the ruling APC.(NAN)