Defection: Adamawa Assembly declares lawmaker’s seat vacant

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has declared the seat of Mr Joseph Ayuba (PDP-Michika) vacant for defecting from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).



This followed the adoption of a motion by the deputy speaker Mr Pwamwakeno Mackondo, at plenary on Wednesday in Yola.

Presenting the motion, Mackondo said that the lawmaker must be made to forfeit his seat for defecting from the party on which platform he was elected without cogent reasons.

He said that by virtue of the provisions of Section 109 1(G) of the Constitution, Ayuba’s had become vacant.



The Speaker, Mr Aminu Abbas, thereafter declared the lawmaker’s seat vacant after the motion was adopted by all the 13 lawmakers present at the seating.

Reacting, Ayuba described the decision as unjust.

” The decision by the house to declare my seat vacant is an injustice, because I didn’t officially declare my defection or present any formal letter that I defected to APC.

” However, I leave the whole issue to my party to decide, “ he said.(NAN)

