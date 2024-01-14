Defeated PDP governorship candidate solicits support for Gov. Otu

Prof. Sandy Onor, PDP candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Cross River, has called on genuine lovers of the state to support Gov. Bassey Otu’s administration to enable him to succeed in moving the state forward.

Onor made the call in a congratulatory message personally signed by him to the governor following the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed him (Otu) as the duly elected governor of the state.

In the statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday, Onor commended those who stood by him before, during and after the election and throughout the court processes.

He particularly appreciated the clergymen across the Catholic and Protestant aisles, youths, elders, men and women, party faithful across the three senatorial districts and even across parties.

The PDP candidate said this was particularly so because they all shared in his genuine yearnings and aspirations for the development of Cross River.

“I appreciate in particular, the Caterpillar Movement and the state PDP chairman and his team for their support, prayers and resilience throughout the period of this struggle to make Cross River a destination of excitement and splendour as well as an oasis of security and development.

“We call on all and sundry to give Sen. Bassey Edet Otu, and those who work with him, all the support, advice and prayers that they would need to make Cross River State the dream homeland that we would all cherish.”

The Supreme Court had on Friday, affirmed the judgment of tribunal and the Court of Appeal that declared Otu the duly elected governor of the state following his victory in the March 18, 2023 poll.

The PDP candidate had approached the court to quash Otu’s victory in the poll on the basis that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and his deputy were not qualified to have contested the election. (NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

