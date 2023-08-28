Defeated Kaduna Reps candidate heads to appeal court

By Philip Yatai

Mr Gedion Gwani, the defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, has headed for the Court of Appeal, after he lost at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had on July 28 affirmed the victory of Mr Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party (LP) at the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election.

Gwani had approached the tribunal seeking the annulment of the election on the grounds that Mathew was not sponsored by the LP for the election.

He also claimed that the election was marred by irregularities including over voting and non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

But the tribunal struck out the petition for lack of merit.

Gwani in his petition to the Appeal Court identified Mathew, LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third respondents among others.

He urged the court to set aside the decision of the election petition tribunal and grant all the reliefs sought in the petition. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

